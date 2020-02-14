'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal': It's Nayanthara vs Samantha Akkineni for Vijay Sethupathi in this love triangle

About three years back, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan had announced that he will be making a film with Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role. Titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the flick is touted to be a love story. Then it was reported that Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who is also Vignesh's lady love has been roped in to play the female lead. It was also being said that Trisha might play the second lead. But now Samantha Akkineni has been finalised to play one of the leading actors alongside Vijay and Nayanthara.

The Oh Baby actor took to her Instagram page and shared a short promo which hints at Nayanthara and Samantha getting pitted against each other and Vijay sandwiched between them. She posted the video with a caption, "And I am super happy to present #kaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal #KRK .... the best team anyone could ask for #Nayantara @actorvijaysethupathi @wikkiofficial @anirudhofficial"

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Vignesh shared the poster and wrote, "A script very close to my heart :) Thanking the universe for making it happen at the right time :) Joining with these lovely people again #vijaysethupathi #nayanthara @anirudhofficial. A big Thank you and a warm welcome to @samantharuthprabhuoffl #godisgood #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal #KRK #LoveStartsSoon"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Samantha's latest release is Jaanu which is the Telugu remake of '96 starring Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. In Jaanu, Akkineni is paired opposite Sharwanand. The film is helmed by Dil Raju and released on February 7, 2020. She will also be seen in the web show Family Man season two.