'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' gives unique twist to 'Titanic' with Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi- Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming Tamil rom-com 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' has already become one of the awaited films. The teaser and the poster has been an instant hit among the masses, and people are finding the trio's natural chemistry humourous. Director Vignesh Shivan has charmed fans by uploading a behind-the-scenes video clip from the sets of `Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal,'

Sharing the video clip on Instagram, the director wrote in the caption, "When I made `Titanic` with one Jack and two Roses! Special Clip from BTS for all the `Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal` fans around. "The 53-second clip shows Nayanthara and Samantha reaching at the shooting spot, dressed like Titanic's Rose aka Kate Winslet in for a song shoot. Even Vijay Sethupathi is spotted getting ready to appear like Leonardo Di Caprio's Jack Dawson.

Here's the clip

The clip made it obvious that the stars share a great rapport. The unit also celebrated, what they called the `Twos Day` on Tuesday.

Actress Samantha went on to post a picture of her with Nayanthara from the film on her Instagram page, saying, "20:02 On 22.2.2022 Special! To our special friendship Nayanthara! She`s not on social media but she sends you her love. Happy Twos Day."

'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' will be released in cinemas on 28 April.