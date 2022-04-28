Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Vignesh Shivan shares BTS selfie with Samantha Prabhu, Nayanthara

Credit: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara’s film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vinesh Shivan, will be hitting the theatres on April 28. Filmmaker Vinesh, on Wednesday, dropped a BTS photo with a heartfelt not.

Director Vinesh took to Instagram and shared a selfie with Samantha and Nayanthara with a thankful caption. He wrote, “KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal from Tomorrow! Wanted this film to come to theatres only to see you all enjoy the super skills of @actorvijaysethupathias Rambo! The always amazing #Nayanthara my thangam as #Kanmani & the sparkling Samantha samantharuthprabhuoffl as #Khatija! I would like to thank these actors for making my life so easy in making this film !! The energy on sets when all of them were there is something I will miss !! The moments! This experience will stay with me for a long time! Enjoy them in theatres nearby!"

The film is produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. This will be the first time when Nayanthara and Samantha will be seen together in a film. The story of the film is based on a love triangle and will be released in Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a cryptic note on Twitter about her silence, ignorance, and kindness. Her tweet went viral in no time, her fans started commenting on it as they got worried. On Saturday, Rashmika Mandanna reacted to her tweet.

Samantha tweeted, “Don't ever mistake MY SILENCE for ignorance, MY CALMNESS for acceptance, My KINDNESS for weakness.” Resharing her own tweet, the actress wrote, “kindness can have an expiry date.” India’s national crush Rashmika replied on her Tweet and wrote, “word,” with a power emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has 3 tattoos inked with her ex-husband's name Naga Chaitanya, had earlier advised her fans never to get a tattoo. During her Ask me Anything session on Instagram, she responded to one of her fan's queries who asked her, "Some tattoo ideas you'd love to have one day." Samantha replied to the question with a video message and smilingly she said, "You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo.”