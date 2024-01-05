Kaathal OTT release: Know when and where to watch Mammootty and Jyothika-starrer

Kaathal - The Core, featuring Mammootty and Jyothika is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie Kaathal - The Core, featuring Mammootty in the lead, marked Jyothika's return to Malayalam cinema after a long hiatus. Released in theaters on November 23, 2023, the film received praise from critics and audiences alike, becoming a successful hit at the box office.

The film is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. However, it's currently accessible only to viewers residing in the United States. It offers multiple language options including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada for streaming.

political ambitions, personal revelations, and a riveting tale of self-discovery ✨#KaathalTheCoreOnPrime, watch nowhttps://t.co/BHP6kpxJmG pic.twitter.com/wfBsfUKpby — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 4, 2024

As per India Times, Jyothika praised her film and said, “I have acted with most of the South Indian superstars. But I can’t help but say that Mammootty is the real superstar. When I met him for the first time when he went to act in Kaathal, I asked, ‘Sir, how did you choose such a role?’ Mammootty replied, ‘Who is the real hero? A real hero should not be someone who just goes and beats up villains, does action or acts in romantic scenes, but also solves problems and fills gaps’.”

Typically, South Indian films hit OTT platforms about four weeks after their theatrical release, but the makers of "Kaathal" opted to delay its OTT release until it completes more than 50 days in theaters. Interestingly, the film is now available for rent in the USA on a streaming service, with plans to later offer it for rent-free streaming. Indian audiences eagerly awaiting the film may have to wait a bit longer, as it's set to be available for streaming in India soon. However, it remains unclear why Amazon chose to stream the film earlier in the US before its release in India.