Kaantha OTT release date: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse-starrer period thriller

Kaantha OTT release: Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, and Samuthirakani; Kaantha is a period mystery set in 1950s Madras, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. It will start streaming on Netflix from December 12.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 05:55 PM IST

Kaantha OTT release: Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati in the leading roles, the period mystery crime drama thriller film Kaantha was released in the cinemas on November 14. After its teaser and trailer had released, the film had raised a lot of expectations, but it received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences, and eventually struggled at the box office.

Now, within a month after its theatrical release, Kaantha will start streaming on Netflix from December 12. The OTT giant took to its social media handles on Monday, shared the announcement poster, and captioned it, "A masterpiece, a mentor and a murder. When pride turns into revenge, who will break first? Kaantha is arriving on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam and as Shaantha in Kannada on 12th Dec."

Kaantha is a period mystery set in 1950s Madras, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and co-written by Thamizh Prabha. The film is produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan under their respective banners, Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films. It was initially set to be released on September 12, but it was postponed to allow Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to continue its successful run.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dulquer steps into the role of Thiruchengode Kalidasa Mahadevan, or TKM, a reigning superstar who clashes with his former mentor Ayya, played by Samuthirakani, during the making of a horror film. Their simmering ego battle explodes when a mysterious on-set death turns both men into prime suspects. Bhagyashri portrays Kumari, a rising actor, while Rana plays Inspector Phoenix.

READ | How Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 can give nightmares to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Yash, Ajay Devgn

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
