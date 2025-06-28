Shefali Jariwala shot to fame after she appeared in the music video of Kaanta Laga in 2002. She then entered Bollywood and tried to establish herself with notable roles, including the 2004 hit film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, where she starred alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Shefali Jariwala, the actor and dancer best known for her iconic role in the hit music video Kaanta Laga, passed away at the age of 42 on Friday night. Shefali Jariwala, who was also an integral part of Bigg Boss 13, was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai last night, but doctors reportedly declared her dead upon arrival.

How did Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala die?

Though an exact cause of death is yet to be announced by the authorities, several media reports state that the actress suffered a cardiac arrest on the night of June 27th. Her family has yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances of her passing.

What was Shefali Jariwala best known for?

Shefali Jariwala shot to fame after she appeared in the music video of Kaanta Laga in 2002. She then entered Bollywood and tried to establish herself with notable roles, including the 2004 hit film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, where she starred alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. The actress also gained recognition on television, appearing in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Did Shefali Jariwala have other health issues that contributed to her death?

Beyond her entertainment career, Shefali Jariwala was a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and women's empowerment. In a Times of India interview sometime back, Shefali Jariwala had opened up about suffering from epilepsy since the age of 15. "I had an epileptic seizure at the age of 15. I remember that at that time, I was under tremendous pressure to do well in my studies. Stress and anxiety can lead to seizures. It’s interrelated; you could get a seizure due to depression and vice versa."

Speaking about how epilepsy affected her career, Shefali Jariwala added, "After I did Kaanta Laga, people asked me why I didn’t do more work. I can now say that it was because of the epileptic seizures that I couldn’t take up much work. I didn’t know when I would get my next seizure… this went on for 15 years."

Shefali Jariwala's untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left her fans in mourning. The actress is now survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi, with whom she shared a strong bond both on and off-screen.