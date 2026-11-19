Jackie Shroff’s Powerful Performance and Haris Imtiyaz Khan’s Vision Make This Horror Film a Must-Watch Movie: Kaali Kheti Director: Haris Imtiyaz Khan Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Shaji Chaudhary & Virendra Saxena Run Time: 1h 49m Where to watch: Movie Theater Ratings: 4.5

What happens when an ordinary village becomes the setting for an extraordinary horror story? Kaali Kheti explores this unsettling premise with a fresh perspective, taking Bollywood horror into an unusual territory. Directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, the film brings together an intriguing storyline, impressive performances, and atmospheric filmmaking to deliver a theatrical experience that is both disturbing and engaging.

The film follows Kishan (Jackie Shroff), who visits his son Rohit (Sharad Kelkar) in a village. Rohit lives there with his wife Radha (Neha Sargam) and their son Raju (Spandan). However, Kishan soon begins noticing strange things about the village and its people. Something feels different, and Rohit's repeated references to a new kind of farming only make the situation more mysterious. What exactly is happening in this village? That is a question the film gradually unfolds, and revealing more would take away from the experience.

Jackie Shroff delivers one of the film's most memorable performances. His portrayal has several layers, and what makes it interesting is the vulnerability he brings to the character. He moves effortlessly between different emotional shades, making his presence central to the narrative. This is a different side of Jackie Shroff, and audiences will certainly appreciate his performance.

Sharad Kelkar, meanwhile, proves once again why he is such a dependable performer. His controlled acting and screen presence add weight to the story. He understands the tone of the film and never goes overboard. Neha Sargam is another strong performer, bringing the required complexity and emotional depth to Radha. Shaji Chaudhary and Virendra Saxena contribute effectively, while Spandan makes a sincere impression as Raju.

But the real talking point is Haris Imtiyaz Khan's direction. Making a debut at just 25, Haris demonstrates remarkable confidence in handling a horror subject that is not commonly explored in mainstream Hindi cinema. He is also responsible for the screenplay and dialogues, and his storytelling reflects a clear understanding of the atmosphere he wants to create. The film feels ambitious without losing its grip on its central idea.

The technical department deserves equal appreciation. The cinematography gives the village an unsettling visual identity, while the background score and sound design amplify the tension. The visual effects are also noteworthy, particularly considering the film's budget. Several sequences benefit from the combined impact of visuals and sound, making the horror feel more immersive.

There are, however, a few areas where the film could have been tighter. Certain portions could have been edited better to maintain the pace, and a shorter runtime might have made the overall experience even more effective.

Nevertheless, Kaali Kheti succeeds in offering something different. It is not dependent on the usual horror formula and instead builds its own identity through an unusual rural setting and an intriguing narrative. The film is genuinely scary in parts and keeps its central mystery engaging.

Final Verdict: Kaali Kheti is a paisa vasool horror film for audiences who enjoy unconventional stories. Jackie Shroff shines, Sharad Kelkar delivers a restrained performance, and Haris Imtiyaz Khan announces himself as a filmmaker worth watching. If you are looking for a horror experience beyond the ordinary, catch Kaali Kheti in theatres.