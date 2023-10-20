Kaala actor Saurrabh Kushwaha recalls how his parents supported him when he had no money during pandemic | Exclusive

Saurrabh Kushwaha talked about his parents' reaction when he quit his job and came to Mumbai to become an actor.

Saurrabh Kushwaha, a versatile actor known for his roles in various films and television shows, recently grabbed everyone's attention when he played the character Hussain in the Disney+ Hotstar Original Series Kaala, directed by Mr. Bejoy Nambiar.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, he talked about his life, struggles, and parents' reaction when he quit his job and came to Mumbai to become an actor. The actor spoke about the time when the pandemic hit and he was in Mumbai, he revealed how his family supported him at that time.

Early life

While talking about his life before coming to Mumbai, Saurrabh said, "I am from Delhi, I did my PG in travel and tourism management. I got a good job after that. But I kept switching job after job because the kind of place I come from there are very less actors and artists. And everyone was in a government job, so nobody knew what this artist's sort of thinking was like. So I kept trying different things, I left 16 jobs different jobs after my post-graduation. Like I used to leave jobs after every two months or three months.”

"My mom was so worried, even I didn’t know. The only thing that I know is that I can’t do that kind of job. But I was also performing, I was performing in my college, even in school, I knew this was my hobby but to make it a profession, I didn’t know how to go about it. It was a risk that I took and it paid off.”

Switching jobs

On being asked about 16 different jobs, Saurrabh revealed he did these jobs in 3-4 years. He worked in BPO, travel and tourism company, event management company, and tried every possible thing. While recalling the moment when he decided to leave his job and pursue an acting career, Saurrabh said, “It started with the last job I did in a travel and tourism company where I got crores of business to the company. Everyone was talking about it, everyone was saying that you will be promoted. And when I got a 25,00 of increment, it didn’t sound right. It was a pretty difficult time of my life. So that was the time when I decided that I was not made for this kind of job, I was working really hard and not getting paid for it. I was not happy with it. So a decision was made, I kept that increment letter in my drawer and closed it. Asked my boss for 10 days off and never went back to that job. I was obese, I worked on my body. I worked very hard.”

Family's reaction

Saurrabh revealed his family’s reaction when he quit his job. He said, “my whole family is in the government job. So it was the strangest thing ever for them because they thought guy should get a government job. I got a government job as a teacher in Delhi. I was teaching in a fourth-standard school. So after doing all that thing, there came a moment when I said that 'I am gonna do what I want to do' because I could not find any happiness in the things I was doing. So my father was really really pissed at me and didn’t speak to me. I don’t remember, for how many days. For him, security is more important than going after a dream. And I completely understand that."

He further mentioned, "so he was very worried about me and didn’t speak to me for a few days. But he understood later. Mom understood me and kept in touch. Then I became sensible. I am really really grateful to my parents. Till date, they are there. When the pandemic hit, there were days I had no money. When there is no job, there is no money. So they supported at that time. And the place where I live, the people I know, 70% of them left Mumbai city and went back to their places. I decided I won't go back no matter what. I had decided this is the place, this is my karambhoomi and I am gonna be over here. I will work very hard, I will do everything. At that point of time, my parents were supportive.”

On being asked how proud they are now, Surrabh said, “I remember when one magazine editorial came and I was there on the full page. So whenever any relative used to come, my father was like’ Saurrabh vo magazine leke aa.’

An important phone call

On being asked which phone call changed his life, Saurrabh said, “I am still waiting for that call because the dreams are big. But it’s never overnight, honestly. It’s like you put a brick every single day and look back and say ‘you made a wall’. But interesting incident I will tell you about Kaala because this is one of the major roles that I have done. The first call that I got the casting department and this guy (I am very thankful to him), he said to me that Saurrabh that there is a role in a series directed by Bejoy, but there is a kiss scene with another male actor. So are you interested? I was like ‘ohhkay’ but yes, I was very convinced by the name Bejoy Nambiar. I trust the right people and the right platform. I knew that the kiss scene would be an integral part of the story and it would not be there to serve bold content. And I am very happy that I took that decision because the experience that I got enriched me as an actor.”