K-pop star Jackson Wang turned heads when he visited India and went straight to meet Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan at his home. This sparked talk that Jackson might be part of Hrithik’s upcoming film Krrish 4.

The buzz started after Jackson spoke in an interview about how much he admires Hrithik. He said Hrithik is his favourite actor and mentioned, “I think he’s working on Krrish 4. Who knows, maybe I’ll get to be part of the soundtrack. Or maybe, since I’ve never acted before, this could be my first time.”

Fans of Jackson Wang got excited and started guessing if he would really be seen in Krrish 4. But in a recent chat with PTI, Jackson set the record straight and said he’s not part of the film. He said, “It’s fake news. Krrish 4 is a big film, and I’ve never acted before, so it’s not possible for me. It was just a joke between me and my friend that somehow turned into news.”