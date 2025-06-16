Jackson Wang is currently in Mumbai to promote his new album Magic Man 2. This is his second visit to India; he was here earlier in 2023 to perform at Lollapalooza India.

Jackson Wang, the well-known singer and rapper, is visiting India for the second time. He shared that his goal is to "observe, absorb and be inspired" by the daily life here, from tasting Mumbai’s street food to joining locals for a game of cricket on the beach.

During his week-long trip, the singer said he has picked up words like ‘Namaste', and ‘Shukriya'. He hopes to spend the rest of his time "without a direction and destination." "(Where) I can just go out and experience it myself, and not someone trying to show me around the town. So, whatever the locals are doing, I want to just follow, observe, absorb, learn and also be inspired," Wang told PTI.

"I feel every time when I visit a place it’s always been about following a schedule. This time, I just wanted to travel as a human, explore off the beaten path, dive deep into the local market. Mumbai was the place I really wanted to come to," - @JacksonWang852 #JacksonWang pic.twitter.com/4tgfqqHMfU — (@teamwangs) June 12, 2025

The 31-year-old singer is a part of the popular K-pop group "Got7", and is credited for hits such as "Blow" and "100 Ways". Wang's new album "Magic Man 2" is a follow-up to his popular 2022 album of the same name.

The singer's video of eating spicy street food like vada pav and meeting Hrithik Roshan has already gone viral on social media. His meeting with Roshan also sparked rumours of a possible collaboration on "Krrish 4". But Wang said these reports are fake.

"When we're together, especially Hrithik and I, we don't talk about work. So work-related stuff is never brought up in our conversation", he said, adding that "Krrish 4" is a big movie but he is not there.

Asked what all he has experienced during his short trip. Wang said, "I forgot the name, but I liked the yoghurt and the crispy ball with beans in it (dahi sev puri). I've also had a sandwich on the street with mayonnaise and cheese, and the potato ball inside the bun (vada pav), I like that too. I am allergic to chilis, but I am okay with spices. I had a great time." Wang, who previously collaborated with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on the track "Buck", considers the actor-singer a close friend.

“We're friends (Diljit and I), we are in shoots, and I'm a big fan of his. He shows me a lot of love, and I appreciate him as a senior, as a legendary icon. We never know when it will happen (collaboration). It probably will happen," he said.

With nearly a decade in music industry, Wang said he has learnt the importance of taking time off. "When I was recharging, I started writing my personal diaries, which turned into music. The The way the entire ‘Magic Man 2' looks is what I felt internally, it's not based on one thing, it's everything in general. Every single song is about what and how I feel about reality, society, and humanity."

(With inputs from ANI)