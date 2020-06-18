K-pop star and TST band member Yohan dies at 28

Korean boy band TST's member Yohan passed away at the age of 28. Yohan, whose real name was Kim Jeong-hwan, breathed his last on Tuesday. The reason for his demise is yet unknown.

The Korean pop star's death was confirmed to the local media by TST's record label KJ Music Entertainment. The statement read, "Hello. This is TST's label, KJ Music Entertainment. We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan's final parting."

According to reports, Yohan's funeral would take place on Thursday. His mortal remains would reportedly be taken from Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul and be buried at the Yongin Catholic Park Cemetery.

Yohan gained massive fame back in 2016, when he joined the group NOM. The K-pop star then went on to join TST, which was formely known as Top Secret. The band made headlines after it released its album 'Countdown' in January.