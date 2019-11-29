K-Pop singers Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon sentenced to 5-year jail term in gangrape case

K-Pop singers Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon have been arrested after they were found guilty of gangrape. A South Korean court sentenced both the artists to six and five years in prison respectively.

According to reports, Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon gang-raped drunk unconscious women. Jung even filmed the assault and distributed the same on a group chat.

Judge Kang Seong-soo sentenced Jung for the crime of raping drunk women, who were not in a state to resist him, and also for filming the act and later spreading it on a group chat. "We can't imagine the pain the victims might have felt who found out later," said the judge, adding that Jung views his victims as a tool for pleasure.

In his final testimony, Jung said, "I deeply regret my foolishness and I feel great remorse," adding, "From now on, I shall only... live in remorse." For the uninitiated, Jung quit the music industry in March after accepting his act. The court, however, noted that Choi 'did not feel any remorse after the mass-rape of drunken victims'.

As part of their punishment, Jung and Choi would have to work through 80 hours of sexual violence treatment courses. Furthermore, they have been banned from working with children in the future.

Jung and Choi were arrested after a separate police investigation into K-pop superstar Seungri, a member of Jung's group chat, came to the fore. Police found Jung's videos while investigating the case.

While Jung was part of the group Drug Restaurant, Choi was a member of the band FT Island. Prior to Drug Restaurant, Jung's group was called Jung Joon Young Band.