K-pop singer Haesoo dies by suicide at 29

K-pop star Haesoo passed away at the age of 29, she was found dead in her hotel room. As per the media reports, police found a suicide note that the singer had left. On May 15th, a South Korean media outlet reported that they received a call from the organisers stating that it was difficult for the singer to attend the event as she suddenly died.

The call from the organisers was regarding the late singer’s scheduled performance at the Gwanjumyeon People's Day event in Wanju Gun, Jeollabuk-do on May 20th. Haesoo, who was born in 1993, made her debut in 2019 with the single album My Life, Me. She got famous by appearing in Gayo Stage, Hangout With Yoo, and The Trot Show and showed off her singing skills.

Earlier, K-pop star Moonbin, who belonged to the South Korean boy band ASTRO passed away at the age of 25 on April 19, 2023. The agency Fantagio, which handles the pop group, issued a statement confirming his demise and requested people to stop speculating about the reason behind the tragic incident.

Fantagio's statement reads, "This is Fantagio. First of all, we would like to apologise for the sad and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left our Kyeol and became a star in the sky. It is incomparable to the sorrow of the bereaved families who left their beloved sons and brothers but all ASTRO members, fellow artists, and executives and employees of Fantagio are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock."

"We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative reports and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news, can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased. According to the will of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family members and company colleagues in attendance. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased", the agency added.