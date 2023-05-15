Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

K-pop singer Haesoo dies by suicide at 29

Late K-pop singer Haesoo, who was born in 1993, made her debut in 2019 with the single album My Life Me. Trigger warning: The following article contains descriptions of self-harm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

K-pop singer Haesoo dies by suicide at 29
Credit: Twitter

K-pop star Haesoo passed away at the age of 29, she was found dead in her hotel room. As per the media reports, police found a suicide note that the singer had left. On May 15th, a South Korean media outlet reported that they received a call from the organisers stating that it was difficult for the singer to attend the event as she suddenly died.

The call from the organisers was regarding the late singer’s scheduled performance at the Gwanjumyeon People's Day event in Wanju Gun, Jeollabuk-do on May 20th. Haesoo, who was born in 1993, made her debut in 2019 with the single album My Life, Me. She got famous by appearing in Gayo Stage, Hangout With Yoo, and The Trot Show and showed off her singing skills.

Earlier, K-pop star Moonbin, who belonged to the South Korean boy band ASTRO passed away at the age of 25 on April 19, 2023. The agency Fantagio, which handles the pop group, issued a statement confirming his demise and requested people to stop speculating about the reason behind the tragic incident.

Fantagio's statement reads, "This is Fantagio. First of all, we would like to apologise for the sad and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left our Kyeol and became a star in the sky. It is incomparable to the sorrow of the bereaved families who left their beloved sons and brothers but all ASTRO members, fellow artists, and executives and employees of Fantagio are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock."

"We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative reports and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news, can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased. According to the will of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family members and company colleagues in attendance. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased", the agency added.

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gumraah, Soorarai Pottru: Upcoming Hindi remakes of South hits releasing after Bholaa
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
In pics: The Kerala Story star Sonia Balani's journey from television to Bollywood
PCOS cure: These 5 workouts can help women with irregular periods
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply over 300 posts at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility criteria
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.