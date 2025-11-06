K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 Set for 2029 Release: Everything you need to know about this most-awaited sequel

K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 is set to release on Netflix in 2029. Fans can expect returning cast, fresh adventures, and new merchandise celebrating the film’s global success.

The fierce K-pop Demon Hunters, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, are officially making a comeback! After the first film became Netflix’s most-streamed animated movie ever, fans have been eagerly awaiting its sequel. And now, according to a recent Bloomberg report, K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 is on its way, with a planned release in 2029.

The long wait for K-pop Demon Hunters 2

Animation takes time, and K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 is reportedly in early development. It aims to perfect its storytelling, visuals, and music before hitting Netflix screens in 2029.

The first film, which blended pop culture, fantasy, and girl power, took nearly nine years to bring to life. As Zoey’s singing voice actor, Rei Ami shared in an interview, 'It was a nine-year process of relentless belief in this idea. Everyone poured their heart into it.' Meanwhile, Ejae, who voiced Rumi’s singing parts, recalled, 'I was part of it for almost five years, so much love, sweat, and passion went into it.'

Who will return for the sequel?

Though the official cast list hasn’t been announced yet, the stars of the original film have made it clear they’re ready to jump back into the world of demon hunting. Arden Cho (Rumi), May Hong (Mira), and Ji-young Yoo (Zoey), who voiced the lead trio, have all expressed excitement about returning.

What’s the story this time?

While the plot for K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 remains under wraps, co-director Maggie Kang has hinted at exploring the deeper mythology behind the characters. In an earlier interview with Variety, she said, 'We’ve set up so much potential backstory and unanswered questions. We just couldn’t fit it all into the first movie.'

That leaves plenty of room for expansion, possibly more about the origins of the demon-hunting team, their world’s lore, and the challenges they’ll face as the balance between fame and fighting evil continues to test them.

Merch, music, and more before 2029

Fans won’t be left empty-handed while waiting for the sequel. Netflix has lined up a major merchandising campaign for 2026, partnering with Hasbro and Mattel to create exclusive action figures, board games, and accessories.

Meanwhile, the film’s talented singers, Ejai, Yuna, and Ami, are taking the energy from the movie’s chart-topping soundtrack to the stage. They’re set to perform at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles this December, with rumours of more live shows in the works for 2026.

Given that K-Pop Demon Hunters was Netflix’s most-streamed movie ever, expectations are sky-high. It’s also being considered a strong contender for the upcoming Oscars and Grammys, cementing its place as one of the most influential animated films of recent times