K-Dramas to Watch This Week: 5 new releases from Last Summer to Typhoon Family on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Viki, and other OTT platforms

This week’s K-dramas bring something for everyone, from Moon River’s fantasy to Typhoon Family’s drama, perfect for binge-watching on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Viki, and other OTT platforms.

If you’re looking for something new to binge this week, Korean dramas are here to make your evenings brighter. Whether you’re in the mood for high school nostalgia, royal romances, family drama, or laugh-out-loud comedy, this week’s OTT lineup has something for everyone.

Spirit Fingers

Where to Watch: Viki

Episodes: 1–4 (Released on October 29, 2025)

Genre: Youth, Drama, Slice of Life

Starring: Park Ji Hu, Jo Joon Young, and Bomin

Spirit Fingers is a story about a shy high school girl who struggles with low confidence and self-expression. Her life takes a surprising turn when she joins a quirky sketch club called 'Spirit Fingers,' where every member paints their emotions into art.

Moon River

Where to Watch: MBC TV

Release Date: October 31, 2025

Genre: Historical, Fantasy, Romance

Starring: Kang Tae-oh, Kim Se-jeong

If you are a fan of historical romance, then Moon River is a must-watch. Kang Tae-oh stars as a crown prince haunted by the loss of his queen. Fate plays a cruel trick when he mysteriously swaps bodies with a commoner who looks exactly like her.

Last Summer

Where to Watch: Viki

Episodes: 1 & 2 (Released on November 1 and 2, 2025)

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

Starring: Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo

The series follows two childhood friends who reconnect years later, an architect and a civil servant, when they unexpectedly cross paths during a legal dispute over an old property called 'Peanut House.'

Shin’s Project

Where to Watch: tvN

Final Episodes: October 27 and 28, 2025

Genre: Black Comedy, Drama

Starring: Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, Lee Re

Shin’s Project is an offbeat black comedy that follows a former top negotiator who has left his intense career behind to run a fried chicken restaurant. Beneath the surface lies a man with a mysterious past and an unusual talent for solving impossible disputes.

Typhoon Family

Where to Watch: tvN, Netflix

Release Schedule: Ongoing

Genre: Family Drama, Comedy

Starring: Lee Jun-ho, Kim Min-ha, Sung Dong-il

Typhoon Family is a moving drama that captures the beauty and chaos of imperfect relationships. The show revolves around a family trying to heal from betrayal and personal struggles while navigating business politics and unresolved issues