K-drama OTT release this week: From Twelve to Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

This week’s K-drama lineup offers fantasy, action, time-travel romance, and more across Viki, Netflix, JioHotstar, and more.

K-drama fans get ready for a real treat this week! From heartfelt romances to fantasy adventures, fresh and exciting stories are making their way to OTT platforms between August 18 to 24, 2025. Whether you love history, comedy, fantasy, or mystery, this week’s releases offer something for every mood.

My Troublesome Star

Releasing on August 18, 2025, exclusively on Viu and Viki, My Troublesome Star is a heartfelt tale of romance, mystery, and self-discovery. It follows a once-famous actress who vanished after winning an award in her youth, only to reappear 25 years later with no memory of her past.

Aema

Releasing on Netflix on August 22, 2025, Aema takes viewers back to the 1980s Chungmuro, the golden age of Korean cinema. Inspired by the making of the provocative film Madame Aema, the series highlights the struggles of women in a male-dominated entertainment industry.

Twelve

Launching on Disney+ and KBS2 on August 23, 2025, Twelve is a fantasy action drama inspired by the 12 zodiac animals of the East. It follows twelve angels living among humans to protect the Korean Peninsula from dark spirits. Centuries ago, these angels sacrificed themselves to seal evil forces away, but now that chaos is reawakening, they must rise again.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Dropping on Netflix on August 23, 2025, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is a delightful fusion of romance, fantasy, and food. The story follows a modern chef who time-travels to the Joseon era, where she meets a rude king. Her innovative modern dishes spark an unexpected romance, yet palace politics and cultural clashes make their journey full of challenges.