K Bhagyaraj death: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay condoles death of late filmmaker, announces full state honours

K Bhagyaraj secured an everlasting place in the people's hearts through his unique storytelling and humorous acting. His films reflected the deep feelings involving rural life and family ties, and he has made a significant contribution to the Tamil film industry.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday condoled the death of veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj and announced full state honours for his funeral. Expressing deep shock and profound sadness over the demise of Bhagyaraj, the Chief Minister said the director-actor left his indelible mark on the Tamil film industry with his multifaceted talent as a great director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer and music composer.

Bhagyaraj secured an everlasting place in the people's hearts through his unique storytelling and humorous acting. His films reflected the deep feelings involving rural life and family ties, and he has made a significant contribution to the Tamil film industry.

"Each of his works will remain as unforgettable memories that speak of humanity and social values," Vijay said adding his demise was an irreparable loss to the Tamil film industry.

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, relatives, friends, film industry and fans who are grieving the loss of K Bhagyaraj. I pray that his soul rests in the eternal peace of God. Full state honours will be provided at his funeral as a tribute to Bhagyaraj's contributions," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

The mortal remains of the veteran director, who died following a cardiac arrest, were placed at his Nungambakkam residence for the public, fans, film personalities and political party leaders to pay their last respects.

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