Jwala Gutta or Amala Paul reason behind Vishnu Vishal's divorce? Actor-producer sets record straight

Vishnu Vishal is in a steady relationship with tennis player Jawala Gutta for almost two years now. Before that, he was married to Rajini Natraj and after 11 years of togetherness, the couple announced divorce in 2017. Their son Aryan was also born in the same year. Vishnu has been sharing romantic photos with Jwala on his social media pages and is happily together. Before that, it was reported that he is rumoured to be dating his Ratnasan co-star Amala Paul.

Now, during a recent interaction with Tollywood, Vishnu set the record straight about the reason behind his divorce. He stated, "The people blamed my relationship with Aadai actress Amala Paul behind my separation with Rajini. The people start assuming things and start commenting about one’s life without even realizing the truth."

He added, "When I post pictures of Jwala Gutta or when she does, a section of people started to pass insensitive comments. Some say that I got separated from my wife Rajini because of Jwala Gutta and another say that I was in a relationship with Amala Paul during the time of Raatchasan. I can’t prove the people wrong by revealing the actual reason for my separation, as it is personal."

Earlier, when Jwala was asked about marriage plans with Vishnu, she had said, "Yes, we are dating. Like I said already, there is nothing to hide. We will get married soon, and once the dates are fixed or we begin the arrangements, we will announce it."