Justin Bieber shares Indian viral video of Haryanvi man playing Drums at Jagrata

Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

One of the world's famous singers Justin Bieber took to Instagram and shared a hilarious Indian video of a Haryanvi man playing drums at a religious event. It is a hilarious video that is going viral on social media, the clip was originally shared by an Instagram page, Rangile Haryanvi.

Sharing the video, Justin tagged drummer Devon Taylor and wrote, "@stixxtaylor I'm expecting you to do this next show." Devon reshared the video and said, "YIIKEESS. I'll probably pass out before somebody ends," with laughing emojis.

Take a look:

Orginal video:

Meanwhile, singer and songwriter Justin Bieber recently returned to the stage in Italy at the Lucca Summer Festival, marking his first performance in nearly two months after he had to cancel several shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis which causes partial facial paralysis. According to Fox News, Bieber appeared on Sunday night to give an energetic performance to his Italian fans who tweeted clips of Bieber dancing shirtless in the spotlight while performing songs from his catalogue of hits. Seems like the 28-year-old singer is on the mend as his tour website has updated stops to include concerts in Europe before heading to South America in September.

Read: Justin Bieber performs at first concert after facial paralysis aka Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

He’s also set to perform two shows in South Africa followed by more than a dozen performances in the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand by the end of the year. Previously, in June, after canceling a few shows on his Justice World Tour, Bieber revealed on Instagram last month he`s struggled with movements on the right side of his face, including blinking his eye, moving his nostril, or simply smiling from the right side of his mouth., reported Fox News.

"For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn`t the case, but obviously, my body is telling me that I’ve got to slow down," he said in a video shared shortly after the diagnosis was revealed.