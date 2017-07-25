Headlines

Justin Bieber cancels remaining Purpose World Tour dates

Pop star Justin Bieber has cancelled the rest of his Purpose World Tour because of "unforeseen circumstances".

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2017, 09:37 AM IST

Pop star Justin Bieber has cancelled the rest of his Purpose World Tour because of "unforeseen circumstances".

The move will affect 14 dates in Asia and North America over the next three months, reported Variety.

A statement announcing the cancellation read.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts.

Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.

"He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

According to a source, Bieber made the call on his own after much consideration. "It wasn't a decision made overnight," a source says. "He's had some time off and was able to consider his commitments."

Bieber has performed more than 150 shows since the tour promoting his 2015 album Purpose began in March 2016.

The tour grossed USD 93.2 million in the first half of 2017, with an average of almost 40,000 ticket sales per date.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

