Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s company gets Sebi approval for Rs 7000 crore....

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

Sakshi Malik, Aman Sehrawat, Geeta Phogat announce Wrestling Champions Super League; WFI says…

DNA Verified: Viral videos of helicopter being attacked in Myanmar wrongly circulated as of Manipur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This is world's leading company that produces gold, silver, has gold mines around world, it is led by...

This is world's leading company that produces gold, silver, has gold mines around world, it is led by...

Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s company gets Sebi approval for Rs 7000 crore....

Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s company gets Sebi approval for Rs 7000 crore....

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

Top 10 coldest places in India

Top 10 coldest places in India

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

Red, pink superfoods that can prevent cancer, heart diseases

Red, pink superfoods that can prevent cancer, heart diseases

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो �गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

While some have secured temporary relief, the scrutiny is far from over. The Kerala High Court has criticized the Pinarayi Vijayan government for its inaction and has called for a thorough investigation by the special investigation team

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 09:00 PM IST

Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation
Ranjith Balakrishnan, Indian film director and screenwriter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The Malayalam film industry finds itself at a crossroads, as the fallout from the Justice Hema Committee report continues to reverberate through its corridors. This revelation, which exposed the darker underbelly of the industry and the untold suffering of women within it, has led to the emergence of a new organization: the Progressive Film Makers.

    The unveiling of the new group comes in the wake of a significant shake-up. The Hema Committee's findings, which included shocking allegations of sexual harassment against high-profile figures, have put the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) under intense scrutiny. The report has resulted in the resignation of AMMA's entire 17-member executive board, including its president, superstar Mohanlal. Simultaneously, FEFKA's General Secretary B. Unnikrishnan has faced criticism for his delayed response to the report, prompting Aashiq Abu’s resignation from the organization.

    The new Progressive Film Makers, spearheaded by Abu, his wife Rima Kallingal, and prominent directors such as Anjali Menon, Lijo Jose Perilassery, and Rajiv Ravi, aims to revolutionize the industry’s culture. This initiative is not just about creating a new association; it's about setting new standards of equality and respectability. The group has started reaching out to industry members, emphasizing its commitment to fostering a more ethical and inclusive environment.

    The turmoil has also led to legal repercussions, with 11 FIRs filed against various individuals including actor-turned-legislator Mukesh Madhavan, Nivin Pauly, and directors Ranjith and Prakash. While some have secured temporary relief, the scrutiny is far from over. The Kerala High Court has criticized the Pinarayi Vijayan government for its inaction and has called for a thorough investigation by the special investigation team.

    As the industry waits with bated breath, the success of the Progressive FilmMakers and the future of Malayalam cinema hang in the balance. Will this new movement bring about the long-awaited change, or will the old guard reassert its dominance? Only time will tell.

    Except for the headline, this story is covered with inputs from IANS

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

    India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

    Meet Michael Williams, astronaut Sunita Williams' husband, marshal, former pilot, practicing hindu, he is from...

    Meet Michael Williams, astronaut Sunita Williams' husband, marshal, former pilot, practicing hindu, he is from...

    Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

    Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

    This is world's leading company that produces gold, silver, has gold mines around world, it is led by...

    This is world's leading company that produces gold, silver, has gold mines around world, it is led by...

    Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Top contenders for Chief Minister's post

    Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Top contenders for Chief Minister's post

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

    Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

    Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

    Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

    Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

    Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

    In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

    In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

    From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

    From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement