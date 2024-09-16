Justice Hema Committee: Fallout of sexual abuse allegations against Malayalam celebs sees formation of new organisation

The Malayalam film industry finds itself at a crossroads, as the fallout from the Justice Hema Committee report continues to reverberate through its corridors. This revelation, which exposed the darker underbelly of the industry and the untold suffering of women within it, has led to the emergence of a new organization: the Progressive Film Makers.

The unveiling of the new group comes in the wake of a significant shake-up. The Hema Committee's findings, which included shocking allegations of sexual harassment against high-profile figures, have put the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) under intense scrutiny. The report has resulted in the resignation of AMMA's entire 17-member executive board, including its president, superstar Mohanlal. Simultaneously, FEFKA's General Secretary B. Unnikrishnan has faced criticism for his delayed response to the report, prompting Aashiq Abu’s resignation from the organization.

The new Progressive Film Makers, spearheaded by Abu, his wife Rima Kallingal, and prominent directors such as Anjali Menon, Lijo Jose Perilassery, and Rajiv Ravi, aims to revolutionize the industry’s culture. This initiative is not just about creating a new association; it's about setting new standards of equality and respectability. The group has started reaching out to industry members, emphasizing its commitment to fostering a more ethical and inclusive environment.

The turmoil has also led to legal repercussions, with 11 FIRs filed against various individuals including actor-turned-legislator Mukesh Madhavan, Nivin Pauly, and directors Ranjith and Prakash. While some have secured temporary relief, the scrutiny is far from over. The Kerala High Court has criticized the Pinarayi Vijayan government for its inaction and has called for a thorough investigation by the special investigation team.

As the industry waits with bated breath, the success of the Progressive FilmMakers and the future of Malayalam cinema hang in the balance. Will this new movement bring about the long-awaited change, or will the old guard reassert its dominance? Only time will tell.

