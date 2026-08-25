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'Just for reel and fame': Rhiya Ahir trolled after Bigg Boss 20 entry buzz following viral NEET protest

Model Rhiya Ahir, who went viral for blocking a police van during the NEET paper leak protest, is facing backlash after her name appeared in the race for Bigg Boss 20 through Fans Ka Faisla.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 06:33 PM IST

'Just for reel and fame': Rhiya Ahir trolled after Bigg Boss 20 entry buzz following viral NEET protest
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Model Rhiya Ahir, who gained notoriety during the protest against the NEET paper leak, is currently receiving criticism for her possible Bigg Boss 20 participation. Her name is in contention through “Fans Ka Faisla” against Love Gill, and social media users are questioning whether her protest was for students or for fame.

Why is she facing backlash?

In July 2026, a video of Rhiya, whose real name is Rhiya Yadav, obstructing a Mumbai Police truck at Shivaji Park during a NEET protest went viral. After her Bigg Boss 20 name was announced, she pleaded to admirers, stating, “Abhi tak aapne meri journey sirf dekhi hai, ab mauka hai mere sath judne ka,” and sought votes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her appeal triggered criticism. One user wrote, “All that Resistance, Bringing BIG Change and Fighting For Students Was Just For Reel & Fame.” Another wrote, “Protest me jake reel nhi karwana hota wahan!” Others commented, “Rhiya Ahir bagging Bigg Boss through protest lmfao” and “2 mins silence for those who thought these people were fighting for the students.”

Also read: Ishaan Khatter, Chandni Baweja end their relationship after a year of dating? Here's what we know

Who is Rhiya Ahir?

Mumbai-based Rhiya is 27 years old. She is an actress, model, and businesswoman. Her father worked in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). She attended Mumbai's Sathaye College. She started with psychology but could not finish owing to work. She is now pursuing English Literature via distance education from the University of Mumbai. She has worked in Hindi theatre for 13 years and developed Riyasat, a platform for local craftspeople. On social media, she has 324K followers.

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