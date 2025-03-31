Speculation is swirling around Malaika Arora and Kumar Sangakkara after a viral photo caught them together in the Rajasthan Royals dugout. The Bollywood actress was spotted cheering on the team alongside Sangakkara, the team's director of cricket and former head coach. Their appearance together sparked rumors of a possible romance, with many fans taking to social media to wonder if something was brewing between the two.

Speculation is swirling around Malaika Arora and Kumar Sangakkara after a viral photo caught them together in the Rajasthan Royals dugout. The Bollywood actress was spotted cheering on the team alongside Sangakkara, the team's director of cricket and former head coach. Their appearance together sparked rumors of a possible romance, with many fans taking to social media to wonder if something was brewing between the two.

However, a source close to Malaika has debunked the rumours, stating, "Just because two people sit next to each other, it doesn't mean they're dating. People should stop spreading baseless stories," the source told Hindustan Times.

The recent rumours come on the heels of Malaika’s highly publicised breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple, who began dating in 2018, had been together for several years before parting ways. In October last year, Arjun Kapoor publicly confirmed the breakup during a promotional event for his film Singham Again. When the crowd erupted in screams of Malaika's name, Arjun addressed them with a candid admission, "Abhi single hoon main, relax (I'm single now)." This statement put to rest any speculation about the status of their relationship.

Malaika Arora, however, has chosen to maintain her silence on the matter, refraining from publicly commenting on the breakup. Her decision to keep a low profile has only added to the intrigue surrounding her personal life, with fans and media alike eagerly speculating about her next move.

The latest rumors linking her to Kumar Sangakkara have only served to intensify the spotlight on Malaika's personal life, leaving fans wondering what the future holds for this beloved Bollywood actress. For the unversed, Kumar Sangakkara is a happily married man, sharing his life with his wife Yehali, and together they have two beautiful children.