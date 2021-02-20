Junior C launches late father Chiranjeevi Sarja's last film 'Rajamaarthanda' trailer, Meghana Raj shares video

After sharing the first photos and videos of Junior C, Meghana Raj has shared a new update of the baby. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a video in which the little munchkin is launching the trailer of the late actor and his father Chiranjeevi Sarja's final film. Titled Rajamaarthanda, in the video Meghana is seen holding Junior C's finger and hitting the play button while he sat on her lap.

She captioned the video stating, "#Rajamaarthanda trailer launch by Jr. C. Appa na putta rajakumaara." The video has made fans gush over the baby instantly and can't contain their excitement to watch Chiranjeevi on the big screen for one last time.

On Thursday, Meghana had shared a photo posing with the makers of Rajamaarthanda and holding Junior C in her arms. She wrote, "All for his father! Appa’s angel #Rajamaarthanda trailer will be launched tomorrow by my baby boy."

Chiranjeevi passed away in 2020, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Meghana was pregnant at that time and welcomed a baby boy later that year.

While remembering her late husband, Meghana had penned an emotional note on her Instagram page which read as "An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul every time I see the door and you don't walk in shouting "Baby! I am home". There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of every day. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell, I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel. You love me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me, a symbol of our love- and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, like our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laugh of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait FOR YOU and you wait FOR ME on the other side."