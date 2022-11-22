JungkookMV trends after Jungkook's Dreamers fails to release on said time, BTS ARMY reacts

Credit: Jungkook fans pages/Twitter

BTS’ Jungkook mesmerised everyone with his performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar. He not only performed there but also surprised BTS ARMY with his new song Dreamers.

Jungkook’s dreamers was supposed to release today, and fans were waiting for the song. However, it failed to release after which, the furious ARMY took to Twitter and started trending #JungkookMV. One of the social media users wrote, “I could've sworn I saw somewhere that it was supposed to be released at 2 pm kst (so 9pm pst for me) are we dreamers now or what?”

The second one said, “WHERE IS THE MV.....I KEEP ON REFRESHING MY PAGE.” The third person twitted, “Apparently only 33 minutes left before the MV DREAMERS MV IS COMING.” The fourth one said, “Look who we are.. We are the armies.... We want the MV... cause we deserve it.....#FIFAWorldCup DREAMERS MV IS COMING #JungkookMV #DreamersbyJungkoo.” The fifth person wrote, “At this speed we'll get run BTS episode before the DreamersMV.”

Meanwhile, BTS member JHope reacted on Instagram to Jungkook's electric performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. JHope posted a video of himself watching the event live to his Instagram stories along with the caption "goosebumps."

BTS Army too were excited about his performance, one wrote, “Dear Jungkook..tonight you showed your best, i'am so proud of you..do not feel sad because of your appearance, You have succeeded in making all your brothers proud, You may be there alone, but believe me, we are here for you..”

A second wrote, “JUNGKOOK really living his best life in Qatar. He was spotted enjoying the rides in Qatar Amusement Park, checking the photos taken and waving to fans!” The third person wrote, “JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY as the first Korean/K-Pop act to perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.”

Plans for the members of BTS to complete their military duty are currently progressing. BigHit Music earlier stated that after their commitments, the group will come together as a whole in 2025. The decision of BTS to join helps the South Korean government avoid a problematic scenario. All males under 30 who are physically capable must serve in the military. Due of remarkable service to the nation, the existing system permits several exceptions. Pop musicians have not, according to Variety, but some elite athletes and classical musicians have.