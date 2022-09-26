Jungkook fans slam IU after BTS singer attends her The Golden Hour concert, ARMY reacts

Credit: Jungkook fans pages/Twitter

BTS’ Junkook recently attended popular singer IU’s ‘The Golden Hour’ concert along with along with celebrity Kim Soo Hyun, TXT’s Beomgyu and Soobin, Kim Min Seok, and Park Ju Hyun.

As soon as this news went viral, some of BTS fans assumed that the two popular singers might be dating and they went to IU’s Instagram handle and started slamming her. Some of them asked her to stay away from Jungkook and started commenting on her photos.

However, this didn’t go well with other BTS fans. One of the BTS fans wrote, “Fans should be know about their limits.... don't interrupt idols personal life....if u r true fan then u accept them as they are..... Love u my 7.”

The second person commented, “They have personal life & they have the right to choose one. They are just our idol, so it's not our right to hate/disrespect their choice. We should respect their choice.”

The third person commented, “I’ve started to like IU recently she gives me this sweet and supportive unnie vibes she does not deserve all that hate.” The fourth one said, “They have their own life. They can do whatever they want and we armys will always support them.” The fifth person commented, “Jungkook has always admired and supported IU as the amazing Artist that she is. If he did end up dating IU that would be great too but who he dates is not your business, respect his personal life.”

The sixth person wrote, “They toxic fans are such crazy he is just fan boys & even he date iu then what a problem his life his rules don't interfere his life Army's please.” The seventh person mentioned, “IU and Jungkook both have their personal life and we don't have any right to interfere in their personal life. If you are a true Fan then you should always support them.”

This is not the first time when BTS ARMY got engaged into war of words. Earlier BLACKPINK fans and BTS ARMY slammed each other after Lisa and V’s dating rumours went viral during their Paris visit.