Jungkook Birthday Special: 7 must-watch K-dramas, anime, movies recommended by the BTS star

On BTS member Jungkook’s 28th birthday, here are his favourite K-dramas, anime, and movie recommendations that are must-watches for his fans.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

Jungkook Birthday Special: 7 must-watch K-dramas, anime, movies recommended by the BTS star
BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, turns 28 today. While he has been adored for his powerhouse vocals, electrifying stage presence, and golden personality, fans are equally curious about what Jungkook enjoys during his free time. When he is not busy with his schedules, Jungkook enjoys watching his favourite K-dramas, anime, and movies to relax. 

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

One of Jungkook’s most adored K-drama recommendations is Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Known for its nostalgic and heartfelt storytelling, the drama beautifully captures themes of friendship, first love, ambition, and the challenges of growing up. Jungkook gave subtle hints about watching it during one of his Weverse lives. 

ALSO READ: BTS: Jungkook surprises fans with midnight live session, gives virtual tour of new house, requests fans to...

Itaewon Class

Jungkook also enjoys Itaewon Class, a powerful drama centred around Park Sae-ro-yi’s struggle against corporate injustice. The story highlights the themes of overcoming obstacles and staying true to one’s values resonate with Jungkook’s personality. 

Hotel Del Luna

Hotel Del Luna, a visually stunning K-drama about a mystical hotel that caters exclusively to ghosts. Its unique storytelling and breathtaking cinematography make it one of Jungkook's top recommendations.

Your Name

Jungkook loves anime, and Your Name is one of his favourites. This beautifully animated love story tells the tale of two teenagers who mysteriously swap bodies and form a deep emotional bond.

Naruto

Jungkook is a huge fan of Naruto. This legendary series has inspired millions worldwide with its themes of perseverance, friendship, and chasing one’s dreams. The epic ninja battles and powerful life lessons have made it a go-to anime for Jungkook. 

Love 911

Love 911, a Korean romantic drama, tells the story of a firefighter and a doctor whose paths cross during a time of emotional struggle. With its emotional highs and lows, the film portrays how love can heal wounds and transform lives. 

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook stuns ARMY as he performs magic trick with cigarette, video goes viral

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, a touching series, deals with themes of friendship, grief, and healing. The story revolves around a ghost reuniting old childhood friends, helping them confront their past and mend broken relationships. 

