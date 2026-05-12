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Junaid Khan reveals how Ek Din's box office failure impacted dad Aamir Khan: 'He is still moping, took it very personally'

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Junaid Khan reveals how Ek Din's box office failure impacted dad Aamir Khan: 'He is still moping, took it very personally'

Junaid Khan admitted that Ek Din failed at the box office and revealed that Aamir Khan is still disappointed by the film’s poor performance despite believing strongly in the project.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 12, 2026, 04:39 PM IST

Junaid Khan reveals how Ek Din's box office failure impacted dad Aamir Khan: 'He is still moping, took it very personally'
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Actor Junaid Khan has candidly spoken about the disappointing box office performance of his film Ek Din, admitting that the movie failed to connect with a larger audience. The actor also revealed that his father, superstar Aamir Khan, is still emotionally affected by the film’s poor theatrical run.

Junaid Khan reacts to 'Ek Din’s' failure:

In a recent interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani on YouTube, Junaid Khan accepted that the makers had hoped for a better response from audiences. Despite the underwhelming performance, the actor said he personally enjoyed working on the project and still has affection for the film. Junaid admitted that while some viewers appreciated Ek Din, the film failed to resonate with the majority of moviegoers. Reflecting on the setback, he said failures are a part of the industry and sometimes films simply do not work as expected. Ek Din marked Junaid Khan’s second theatrical release after Loveyapa. The romantic drama was backed by Aamir Khan Productions and generated attention before release because it also marked Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut.

Aamir Khan is still disappointed:

The discussion involved Junaid explaining Aamir Khan's response to the movie's box office performance through his explanation of the incident. The young actor explained that Aamir still experiences disappointment because he viewed the project as important to him.

Junaid explained that Aamir Khan dedicates his emotional energy to each film project he supports, although he has spent more than 30 years working in the film business. The superstar establishes his path to recovery through active work on upcoming projects, according to his statement.

Also read: Mouni Roy's best friend Disha Patani unfollows her 'jija' Suraj Nambiar amid divorce rumours

About 'Ek Din':

The film was directed by Sunil Pandey and it was produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit through their Aamir Khan Productions studio at the time.  The film is reportedly a remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day. The film is a romantic drama which premiered on May 1 and made approximately Rs 1 crore on its first day. 

The film experienced a continuous decline in its collections because reports indicated that it obtained approximately Rs 4.25 crore net earnings throughout India. The movie received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences, which affected its overall box office performance.

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