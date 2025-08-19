'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Jumunjin Beach in Goblin to Nami Island in Winter Sonata: 6 iconic K-drama locations that brought stories to life

From Namsan Tower’s romantic love locks to Nami Island’s dreamy landscapes, K-dramas have given us unforgettable filming locations. Iconic spots like Bukchon Hanok Village, Jumunjin Beach, and Haeundae Beach shaped stories, making these destinations must-visits for fans worldwide.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 01:42 PM IST

Jumunjin Beach in Goblin to Nami Island in Winter Sonata: 6 iconic K-drama locations that brought stories to life

K-dramas are known not only for their captivating plots and emotional depth but also for their breathtaking filming locations. From bustling city streets to tranquil villages, these settings play a crucial role in shaping the story and leaving a lasting impression on viewers. Here are six unforgettable K-drama locations that became almost as iconic as the dramas themselves.

Namsan Seoul Tower – My Love From the Star

The love padlocks at Namsan Tower became a symbol of eternal romance after appearing in My Love From the Star. This iconic location overlooking Seoul gave fans a perfect backdrop for the show’s most romantic moments.

Bukchon Hanok Village – Goblin

The charming traditional houses of Bukchon Hanok Village featured in Goblin, beautifully captured the blend of modern and historic Korea. The narrow lanes and hanok-style homes added a magical touch to the series’s timeless love story.

Jumunjin Beach – Goblin

Another unforgettable Goblin location, Jumunjin Beach, is where Ji Eun-tak summons the Goblin for the first time. With its scenic waves and dramatic breakwater, it became an instant favourite spot for K-drama fans.

Nami Island – Winter Sonata

Often considered the birthplace of the Korean Wave (Hallyu), Winter Sonata showcased Nami Island’s snow-covered paths and tree-lined roads. This location transformed into a romantic haven for countless viewers worldwide.

Deoksugung Stone Wall Path – The King: Eternal Monarch

In The King: Eternal Monarch, this historic wall path symbolised destiny and parallel worlds. Its serene beauty turned it into one of the most memorable backdrops of the series.

Haeundae Beach, Busan – Reply 1997

Capturing the essence of youthful nostalgia, Reply 1997 featured Haeundae Beach as a place where friendships and love blossomed. Its vibrant seaside setting added warmth and authenticity to the story.

These six iconic locations prove that in K-dramas, the setting is more than just a backdrop; it becomes a character in its own right. Whether it’s a beach, a village, or a city landmark, these places have shaped unforgettable stories and continue to draw fans from across the globe.

ALSO READ: It's Okay to Not Be Okay, My Mister, Reply 1988, more: 7 must-watch Korean dramas exploring sibling bonds, struggles

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
