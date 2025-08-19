Jumunjin Beach in Goblin to Nami Island in Winter Sonata: 6 iconic K-drama locations that brought stories to life

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ageing struggles: Using handle bars, wearing pants have become....
ENTERTAINMENT
From Namsan Tower’s romantic love locks to Nami Island’s dreamy landscapes, K-dramas have given us unforgettable filming locations. Iconic spots like Bukchon Hanok Village, Jumunjin Beach, and Haeundae Beach shaped stories, making these destinations must-visits for fans worldwide.
K-dramas are known not only for their captivating plots and emotional depth but also for their breathtaking filming locations. From bustling city streets to tranquil villages, these settings play a crucial role in shaping the story and leaving a lasting impression on viewers. Here are six unforgettable K-drama locations that became almost as iconic as the dramas themselves.
The love padlocks at Namsan Tower became a symbol of eternal romance after appearing in My Love From the Star. This iconic location overlooking Seoul gave fans a perfect backdrop for the show’s most romantic moments.
The charming traditional houses of Bukchon Hanok Village featured in Goblin, beautifully captured the blend of modern and historic Korea. The narrow lanes and hanok-style homes added a magical touch to the series’s timeless love story.
Another unforgettable Goblin location, Jumunjin Beach, is where Ji Eun-tak summons the Goblin for the first time. With its scenic waves and dramatic breakwater, it became an instant favourite spot for K-drama fans.
Often considered the birthplace of the Korean Wave (Hallyu), Winter Sonata showcased Nami Island’s snow-covered paths and tree-lined roads. This location transformed into a romantic haven for countless viewers worldwide.
In The King: Eternal Monarch, this historic wall path symbolised destiny and parallel worlds. Its serene beauty turned it into one of the most memorable backdrops of the series.
Capturing the essence of youthful nostalgia, Reply 1997 featured Haeundae Beach as a place where friendships and love blossomed. Its vibrant seaside setting added warmth and authenticity to the story.
These six iconic locations prove that in K-dramas, the setting is more than just a backdrop; it becomes a character in its own right. Whether it’s a beach, a village, or a city landmark, these places have shaped unforgettable stories and continue to draw fans from across the globe.
