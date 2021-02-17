Jubin Nautiyal's 'Lut Gaye': Emraan Hashmi as undercover cop will melt your heart in this love ballad

The romantic ballad is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Manoj Muntashir.

A new music video featuring Emraan Hashmi is out. In the song titled 'Lut Gaye', the actor plays the role of an undercover cop gatecrashing a wedding. He hides in the bride's room played by Yukti Thareja. The music video is set in the 90s and has guns blazing, romantic moments and more. The singer is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

The music for 'Lut Gaye' is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song is the reprised version of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's track 'Aankh Uthi Mohabbat Ne'.

Check it out below:

In a statement, Emraan said, "We received appreciation and love for 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', and when Bhushan and Vinay Radhika spoke to me about 'Lut Gaye', I was happy to collaborate on the single. It is a beautiful melody with words that hit you hard. Hope the audiences love the song as much as I do."

Whereas, T Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar stated, "Emraan Hashmi takes romantic tracks to an all-new level with the way he beautifully emotes love, longing or even heartbreak. No one could have performed 'Lut Gaye' better than him and we are happy he agreed to feature in this melodious, soulful song. A beautiful story by Vinay-Radhika together with Jubin’s passionate voice, Tanishk’s sincere composition, and Manoj’s heartfelt lyrics, this one will stay with audiences for a long time."

While Jubin shared, "'Lut Gaye' is a song about how love is eternal and reminds you that when everything else is gone love decides to stay."