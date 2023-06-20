Jr NTR welcomes RRR co-star Ram Charan, wife Upasana Kamineni to 'parents club', showers blessing on their baby girl

welcomes RRR co-star Ram Charan, wife Upasana Kamineni to 'parents club'

Global star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Koindela welcomed their first child on Tuesday. The couple is blessed with with a baby girl and fans can’t stop gushing about it. Jr NTR also congratulated the couple on embracing parenthood.

On Tuesday, Jr NTR took to his Twitter and congratulated Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni for entering the parents club and showered his blessings on their baby girl. The actor wrote, “Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a lifetime. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness.”

Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela. Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness. June 20, 2023

Ram Charan and Jr NTR were recently seen attending the 95th Academy Awards together with their family for their movie RRR which was nominated for the Oscars. SS Rajamouli’s movie song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song and made India proud.

Chiranjeevi also got overwhelmed after hearing the news of becoming a grandfather to a baby girl, took to his Twitter and wrote, “Welcome Little Mega Princess !!

You have spread cheer among the

Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!”

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have been married for 11 years and embraced parenthood for the first time by becoming the parents to a baby girl. The actor’s fans have been celebrating the news by cutting the cake.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in the movie Game Changer which also stars Kiara Advani and is helmed by S.Shankar. The political action thriller is scheduled to release this year in theatres. Jr NTR on the other hand is currently working on his upcoming movie Devara helmed by Koratala Siva. The movie also marks the Tollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor and is scheduled to release next year. Other than that, he will also be seen making his Bollywood debut in Hrithik Roshan’s War 2.