Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery, discharged from KIMS, photos go viral: 'I'm doing well'

Jr NTR was discharged from KIMS Hospitals on August 13 after successful shoulder surgery. He said he is doing well and will begin rehabilitation.

Actor Jr NTR has been discharged from KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad after successful shoulder surgery. One day following the procedure, on August 13, the 43-year-old was released from the hospital. Under medical supervision, he will now start his recovery.

Surgery and hospital update

On August 12, Jr. NTR had arthroscopic shoulder surgery at KIMS Hospitals. Drs. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi, Nithin Bejjanki, Madhusudan Rao and Srinivas Rao Surapaneni led the team that carried out the procedure. On August 13, the hospital sent a health bulletin. According to KIMS, the actor is doing well and will now go to the next phase of his recuperation.

'We’re pleased to share that actor N.T.R has been successfully discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, following a successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery,' the hospital announced on X. It further said that he 'is doing well and will now continue with a structured rehabilitation program under medical supervision for a full recovery.' For about six to eight weeks, doctors recommended total rest. The hospital anticipates a full recovery.

Jr NTR thanks fans

On August 12, Jr. NTR also shared information concerning his health. He expressed gratitude to everyone for their help. 'The abundance of love and prayers from all of you has overwhelmed me. I'm doing great and the procedure went smoothly. My sincere appreciation to the amazing medical staff at KIMS.

Every day, I am strengthened by the support of my friends, family, and fans. 'See you soon!' he wrote. On July 27, he sustained the shoulder injury. Although his team has not acknowledged it, reports connected it to the filming of his next movie, Dragon.

Also read: Elvish Yadav makes big statement on his Bollywood debut with Malamaal Weekly 2, thanks fans: 'Jo kuch bhi hoon...'

Next film: Dragon

The next film starring Jr. NTR is Dragon. In 2022, the movie was revealed. On August 9, 2025, a puja ceremony was held in Hyderabad to begin filming. Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana and more actors are also featured in the film. On June 11, 2027, Dragon will be released in theatres.