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Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6-8 weeks of complete rest; team says 'no cause for panic'

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Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6-8 weeks of complete rest; team says 'no cause for panic'

Jr NTR has been advised complete rest for six to eight weeks after sustaining a shoulder injury, his team announced on Monday. The Telugu superstar is currently filming Prashanth Neel's upcoming action entertainer Dragon, set to release on June 11, 2027.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 11:49 PM IST

Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised 6-8 weeks of complete rest; team says 'no cause for panic'
Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury
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Telugu superstar Jr NTR has suffered a shoulder injury and has been advised complete rest for six to eight weeks, his team announced on Monday. The actor is currently undergoing recovery under medical supervision.

Sharing an official health update, Jr NTR's team said, "We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

The statement did not reveal how the injury occurred. However, Jr NTR is currently shooting for director Prashanth Neel's upcoming action entertainer Dragon, raising speculation that the injury may have happened during filming. There has been no official confirmation on the same.

Dragon revolves around a violent global opium war, with the Afghan Trading Company at the heart of the story. Jr NTR stars as Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. The film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev and Benedict Paul Garrett.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, Dragon was initially slated to release on June 25, 2026, before being postponed. The highly anticipated film is now scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 11, 2027.

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