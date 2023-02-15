Jr NTR says SS Rajamouli has 'united the globe' with RRR, adds he did not expect film's huge success in West and Japan

Jr NTR in RRR/File photo

Directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the period action extravaganza RRR has amazed audiences worldwide. The film has not been just a huge blockbuster earning Rs 1,155 crore gross worldwide but has also earned global critical acclaim including the Golden Globe award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, a first for an Indian film. Composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose in the original Telugu language, the dance anthem has also been nominated for the Oscars 2023.

In a recent interview, Jr NTR said that SS Rajamouli has united the globe with RRR and even shared that the team didn't expect the film's unprecedented success in the West and Japan, where it ran for several weeks to packed theatres.

Talking to goldenglobes.com, the Telugu superstar said, "With Bahubali, Rajamouli erased the so-called language barrier and made it one single industry, that is, the Indian film industry. And now with RRR, Rajamouli united the globe. I was always confident in the story and the movie we were making. We knew that the film would do wonders in India but we did not expect it to do as well as it did in the West and in Japan."

When he was asked why he thinks that the film has connected with audiences across the world, Jr NTR stated, "As Rajamouli keeps on saying, a good story is a good story everywhere, and only the nuances change. I think the audience could resonate with the theme of friendship as it was universal."

Set in 1920, Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem in the action drama film. The SS Rajamouli directorial also featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal extended cameos.



