Jr NTR's Devara makers cut 7-minute scene just 3 days before release due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Choosing 2 Men With Truck Removalists: Convenient And Cost-Effective Option

How Big Data is Used in Film Industry?

Akusoli Shoe Insoles Reviews Customer Critics

Escon Panache Villas: Experience Pinnacle of Luxury Living Through Eyes of Delighted Buyers

Land Records Portals in India: Comprehensive guide to access Land Information Online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Choosing 2 Men With Truck Removalists: Convenient And Cost-Effective Option

Choosing 2 Men With Truck Removalists: Convenient And Cost-Effective Option

How Big Data is Used in Film Industry?

How Big Data is Used in Film Industry?

Escon Panache Villas: Experience Pinnacle of Luxury Living Through Eyes of Delighted Buyers

Escon Panache Villas: Experience Pinnacle of Luxury Living Through Eyes of Delighted Buyers

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Asha Negi shares details of intense fitness journey she undertook for bikini look in Honeymoon Photographer | Exclusive

Asha Negi shares details of intense fitness journey she undertook for bikini look in Honeymoon Photographer | Exclusive

Jr NTR's Devara makers cut 7-minute scene just 3 days before release due to...

Jr NTR's Devara makers cut 7-minute scene just 3 days before release due to...

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Jr NTR's Devara makers cut 7-minute scene just 3 days before release due to...

Devara-Part 1 makers had cut a 7-minute long scene from Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 02:39 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Jr NTR's Devara makers cut 7-minute scene just 3 days before release due to...
Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan's Devara has finally been released in theatres. The much-anticipated film has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. Now, if reports are to be believed, just three days before the film's release, makers had cut a 7-minute scene from the film. 

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, The original length of Devara - Part 1 was 177 minutes and 58 seconds, that is, 2 hours 57 minutes and 58 seconds. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film’s Hindi version with a U/A certificate on September 18. However, on September 24, the makers approached the CBFC again to inform them that a 4-minute 41-second scene had been cut from the film.

The scene starts with the dialogue 'Kya re, samandar pe rehne waale ko tu machli bech raha hai kya' and ends at 'Tere saath ek raat pakka bitaungi (I'll surely spend on night with you)'. Secondly, the rolling titles of 2 minutes and 19 seconds have also been cut. After these modifications, the duration of Devara - Part 1 is 170.58 minutes, that is, 2 hours 50 minutes, and 58 seconds. In all, 7 minutes of the film has been cut by the makers. A similar reduction has also been done in the Telugu version of the film. The makers didn't specify the reason for the cut but did it voluntarily and CBFC had no role to play in it. 

Meanwhile, Koratala Siva's film is facing screen-sharing issues in Maharashtra as the highly anticipated Marathi film, Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2, also releases on September 27. While some fans are calling Devara the 'next Baahubali', others are disappointed with the film's VFX. However, the advance booking of the film predicts a bumper opening at the box office. The film is set to collect over Rs 100 crore at the box office and might be Jr NTR's highest opener after RRR. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to get tough competition from BSNL as government...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to get tough competition from BSNL as government...

IND vs BAN: Stand in Kanpur stadium for 2nd Test deemed unfit and dangerous, could collapse 'if Rishabh Pant hits six'

IND vs BAN: Stand in Kanpur stadium for 2nd Test deemed unfit and dangerous, could collapse 'if Rishabh Pant hits six'

Meet Bollywood superstar’s son who said ‘I get shy looking at my mom romancing other men on screen’, he is…

Meet Bollywood superstar’s son who said ‘I get shy looking at my mom romancing other men on screen’, he is…

Netflix reacts after Vashu Bhagnani alleges streaming giant of financial fraud: 'It's Pooja Entertainment that...'

Netflix reacts after Vashu Bhagnani alleges streaming giant of financial fraud: 'It's Pooja Entertainment that...'

PM Modi launches 3 Param Rudra supercomputers: Know features, how these will help India

PM Modi launches 3 Param Rudra supercomputers: Know features, how these will help India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement