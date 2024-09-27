Jr NTR's Devara makers cut 7-minute scene just 3 days before release due to...

Devara-Part 1 makers had cut a 7-minute long scene from Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's film.

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan's Devara has finally been released in theatres. The much-anticipated film has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. Now, if reports are to be believed, just three days before the film's release, makers had cut a 7-minute scene from the film.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, The original length of Devara - Part 1 was 177 minutes and 58 seconds, that is, 2 hours 57 minutes and 58 seconds. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film’s Hindi version with a U/A certificate on September 18. However, on September 24, the makers approached the CBFC again to inform them that a 4-minute 41-second scene had been cut from the film.

The scene starts with the dialogue 'Kya re, samandar pe rehne waale ko tu machli bech raha hai kya' and ends at 'Tere saath ek raat pakka bitaungi (I'll surely spend on night with you)'. Secondly, the rolling titles of 2 minutes and 19 seconds have also been cut. After these modifications, the duration of Devara - Part 1 is 170.58 minutes, that is, 2 hours 50 minutes, and 58 seconds. In all, 7 minutes of the film has been cut by the makers. A similar reduction has also been done in the Telugu version of the film. The makers didn't specify the reason for the cut but did it voluntarily and CBFC had no role to play in it.

Meanwhile, Koratala Siva's film is facing screen-sharing issues in Maharashtra as the highly anticipated Marathi film, Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2, also releases on September 27. While some fans are calling Devara the 'next Baahubali', others are disappointed with the film's VFX. However, the advance booking of the film predicts a bumper opening at the box office. The film is set to collect over Rs 100 crore at the box office and might be Jr NTR's highest opener after RRR.

