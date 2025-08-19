Jr NTR’s War 2 debut flop makes him 7th Telugu actor to face Bollywood setback, check other BIG names in the list

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS
ENTERTAINMENT
Jr NTR’s much-anticipated Bollywood debut with War 2 failed to impress at the box office. With this setback, he joins the list of Telugu stars whose Bollywood debuts didn’t succeed, becoming the 7th actor from Tollywood to face a flop entry in the Hindi film industry.
The much-anticipated Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Jr NTR with War 2 has unfortunately fallen short of expectations. Despite the massive hype surrounding the film and the star’s pan-India popularity, the movie failed to perform at the box office, marking Jr NTR as the seventh Telugu actor whose Bollywood entry did not translate into success. Check out the other names in this list.
Despite global fame after RRR, Jr NTR’s much-awaited Bollywood debut in YRF’s War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan failed to impress at the box office. Fans expected fireworks, but weak storytelling overshadowed his performance.
After the global success of Baahubali, Prabhas’ Bollywood debut Saaho (2019) was hyped as a mega event. Unfortunately, the film received poor reviews for its screenplay and could not meet box office expectations.
Ram Charan stepped into Bollywood with the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s classic Zanjeer (2013). The film tanked at the box office, failing to recreate the magic of the original.
Though Rana Daggubati earned praise in Baahubali, his Bollywood debut with Dum Maaro Dum (2011) did not leave a mark. His role was overshadowed, and the film was a commercial failure.
Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-India debut Liger (2022), produced by Karan Johar, was a highly anticipated sports drama. However, poor writing and execution made it one of the biggest flops of the year.
Bellamkonda’s Bollywood debut with the remake of Prabhas’ hit Chatrapathi (2023) failed to attract audiences, proving that not every South remake finds success in Hindi cinema.
Megastar Chiranjeevi, despite being a legend in Tollywood, could not sustain his Bollywood journey. His debut film, Pratibandh (1990), performed average, and subsequent attempts did not click with the Hindi audience.
From Jr NTR to Prabhas and Chiranjeevi, these stars highlight how success in Tollywood doesn’t always guarantee Bollywood glory. While their debuts may have flopped, their dominance in South cinema remains unchallenged.
