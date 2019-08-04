Jr NTR's 'Friendship Day' message for RRR co-star Ram Charan defines their deep rooted 'dosti'

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen sharing the screen together in SS Rajamouli's mammoth upcoming project titled RRR...

When the entire country is celebrating Friendship Day 2019, how can stars from the film industry be far behind? While a number of B-Town celebs took to their social media pages to wish their besties a happy friendship day, South star Jr NTR's special message for his RRR co-star Ram Charan on the occasion of Friendship Day is winning hearts!

Jr NTR took to his Twitter account to share an adorable picture of the two of them together. He captioned the picture with a special message to mark the day. Jr NTSR wrote, "'Be slow to fall into friendship... but when thou art in... continue firm and constant' - Socrates ... Perhaps no other quote defines our friendship better #RRRYehDosti." Though the quote he used was borrowed from Greek philosopher Socrates, it aptly sums up their equation and their deep bond of friendship.

The makers of RRR even started the hashtag #RRRYehDosti on the occasion of Friendship.

Check out their picture and message of bromance right here:

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming directorial RRR. The film also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. RRR also marks the South debut of Ajay and Alia. While Alia will be seen essaying the role of Ram Charan's love interest Sita, the female lead opposite Jr NTR is yet to be finalised after Daisy Edgar Jones walked out of the project.

There were reports that Shraddha Kapoor had been approached to play the female lead opposite Jr NTR, but apparently she politely declined the offer.