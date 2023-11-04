Headlines

Entertainment

Jr NTR's fan builds house using bricks with actor's name engraved, see viral photos

Jr NTR fans go to lengths to express their love and support for him and recent viral photos are proof of the same.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr aka Jr NTR, is indeed a highly popular Telugu actor who has made a significant impact in the South Indian film industry. He has given many hits in his career and enjoys a massive and dedicated fan base, often referred to as Tarakians.

His fans go to lengths to express their love and support for him and recent viral photos are proof of the same. One of his fans build a house using bricks with his name engraved on it.

Jr NTR is the latest Indian actor to join the actors brand in the Academy after his film RRR, co-starring Ram Charan and directed by SS Rajamouli, became the first full-length feature film to win an Oscar earlier this year. The global superstar won the Academy Award for the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu in March.

In the wee hours of October 19, the Academy took to its social media handles and shared the name of the five actors who have joined as its members this year. Apart from Jr NTR, the other actors included in the list are Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, and Rosa Salazar.

"In the capable hands of these dedicated and gifted performers, stories transcend the confines of imagination, taking on a tangible, visceral existence that captivates viewers around the world. Through their nuanced expressions, compelling gestures, and authentic portrayals, they bridge the gap between fiction and reality, allowing us to see ourselves in the struggles, joys, and triumphs of the characters they bring to life. The Academy is thrilled to welcome Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., and Rosa Salazar to the Actors Branch", the post read.

