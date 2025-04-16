A source close to the actor has stated that Jr NTR is not on Ozempic and is following a new lifestyle for his upcoming film with Prashanth Neel. The Telugu superstar will be seen next in his Bollywood debut film War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

After Karan Johar and Ram Kapoor, the latest celebrity who has stunned everyone with his drastic weight loss is the south superstar Jr NTR. His photos from his recent trip to Dubai went viral on social media, in which Jr NTR was seen wearing a blue printed shirt and black pants and his drastic weight loss transformation was visible. Fans of the superstar expressed their concern for the RRR actor, while some netizens even claimed that his weight loss is due to the fact that he has been using Ozempic. Ozempic is a weekly injection prescribed for lowering blood sugar levels in Type 2 diabetes, but is now widely being used worldwide, mostly by celebrities, for weight loss.

However, a source close to Jr NTR has dismissed the reports that he is on Ozempic. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the source said, "NTR is healthy and not on Ozempic if that is what is being asked. He is fine and has been following a new diet. He has been working on his next film with (filmmaker) Prashanth Neel, and for his look in it, he has adapted a new fitness regime since February. The transformation is a result of that."

Prashanth Neel, who has helmed the two KGF blockbsuters with Yash and the epic action drama Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire with Prabhas, is collaborating with Jr NTR for his next film. The much-awaited actioner, which is tentatively titled #NTRNeel and is expected to be officially titled Dragon, is slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2026. The movie began filming in February 2025 and Jr NTR will join the sets from April 22.

Before his film with Prashanth Neel, Jr NTR will be making his Bollywood debut with War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The action thriller is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, who made the 2022 superhit Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth film in the YRR Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, War 2 is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14 this year in the Independence Day weekend.

READ | This actress started working at 13, romanced her own elder brother on screen, lost her memory, Meena Kumari was her...