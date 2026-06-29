Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram Srinivas for grand mythological epic, Anirudh Ravichander to compose music

Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas are set to reunite after their 2018 blockbuster Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Featuring a trident and spear merging into a DNA motif, the first-look announcement poster has fuelled speculation that the film draws inspiration from Lord Muruga, also known as Kartikeya.

After years of speculation, Telugu star Jr NTR and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas have officially reunited for a new film, marking their first collaboration since the 2018 blockbuster Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The untitled project, jointly backed by Haarika & Hassine Creations and NTR Arts, was announced on Monday, with the makers teasing an ambitious mythology-inspired action spectacle.

The RRR actor unveiled the film through his official X account, sharing a striking first-look announcement poster. Featuring a trident and spear merging into a DNA motif, the visual is accompanied by the tagline, "One Spear, One Purpose. One Divine Reckoning." He captioned the poster, "The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM. #NTRxTrivikram."

The poster has further fuelled speculation that the film draws inspiration from Lord Muruga, also known as Kartikeya. While the symbolism has led many fans to connect the project to the Hindu deity, the makers are yet to officially confirm the film's story or its mythological inspiration. They captioned the poster, "Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe."

Adding to the buzz, composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score the music. The film marks another major collaboration for the musician, who has been delivering chart-topping soundtracks across multiple Indian film industries. The project is jointly produced by S. Radha Krishna (China Babu) under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under NTR Arts. Trivikram has written and will direct the film.

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