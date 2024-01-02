Headlines

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

Zomato food delivery to cost more now, after getting Rs 9700000 tips on New Year’s Eve platform hikes…

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Actor Jr NTR was holidaying in Japan for two weeks, and he returned to India hours after the country was hit by multiple earthquakes and tsunami waves.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

Actor Jr NTR has been holidaying in Japan for the last two weeks. On January 2, he returned home hours after Japan was hit by earthquakes and tsunami waves. Jr NTR shared a statement about being 'deeply shocked' and saddened by the earthquakes that hit Japan. On January 1, a series of strong earthquakes jolted Island nation, which resulted in the death of eight people. Thousands of people have been moved to safety after tsunami waves struck the country.

Tarak aka Jr NTR shared his thoughts about Japan to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan." 

As soon as the actor tweeted, several fans wished Japan for recovery and even thanked the almighty for the actor's return to home. A fan wrote, "Thank God you’re back to India. Stay strong Japan." Another fan wrote, "Thank God You are safe home @tarak9999 anna. Our prayers with those who are effected. Stay Strong Japan." One of the internet users wrote, "Good that you came back on time." Another internet user wrote, "Stay Strong #Japan." 

Jr NTR on the work front

Jr NTR will next be seen in Devara Part One with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. On the first day of 2023, Jr NTR dropped the first look and revealed the long-awaited teaser release date for his upcoming movie Devara. Taking to Twitter, the actor announced that the first glimpse of Devara is set to captivate audiences on January 8, 2024.

The movie is being produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Fans can mark their calendars as "Devara" is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 5, 2024. After Devara, Jr NTR will be in KGF, Salaar director Prashanth Neel's NTR 31.

