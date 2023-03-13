Jr NTR reacts to Naatu Naatu’s historic win at Oscars 2023: 'Not just a win for RRR but for India'

Jr NTR in a still from RRR

RRR scripted history on Monday morning as its chartbuster song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards. Along with documentary The Elephant Whisperers, the film ended a decades-long drought for Indian cinema at the Oscars. The film’s star – Jr NTR – has now reacted to the historic triumph.

In a statement sent from Los Angeles, the actor reacts to his win winning the Oscar award and says, “I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called SS Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love.”

The actor also acknowledged the win of the other Indian film from the night. The Elephant Whisperers, a docu short directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, won in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. “I would also like to congratulate the team of The Elephant Whisperers on their win today, bringing another Oscar to India,” the actor added.

Naatu Naatu beat some big names in the Best Original Song category, including Diane Warren’s Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther Wakanda Forever, and Ryan Lott’s This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

RRR is a fictionalised account of the exploits of two real-life Indian revolutionaries from the 1920s. Naatu Naatu, picturised on the film’s two leads – Ram Charan and Jr NTR – is an energetic dance track that has become a viral global sensation since the film’s international release last year. Composed by MM Keeravani, the original Telugu version of the song has been written bu Chandrabose sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song’s choreography, which has earned praise worldwide, has been done by Prem Rakshit.