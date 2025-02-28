Though Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Naga Chaitanya didn't pose together, they were seen together in one frame at the wedding ceremony of producer A Mahesh Reddy’s son Nitiesh Reddy and Keerthi in Abu Dhabi.

The three biggest stars in the Telugu film industry - Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Naga Chaitanya - come from the three superstar families. NTR’s Nandamuri family, Charan’s Konidela family and Chaitanya’s Akkineni family have dominated Tollywood for decades. Thus, it was obvious that when the three star kids came together, it was meant to be an epic moment.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Naga Chaitanya recently attended the wedding ceremony of producer A Mahesh Reddy’s son Nitiesh Reddy and Keerthi in Abu Dhabi. Though the three stars didn't pose together, they were seen together in one frame and that photo has now broken the internet. It wa shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Three Legacies of TFI in Single Frame."

Superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared pictures from Nitiesh Reddy and Keerthi's wedding functions on her Instagram. She was seen posing with Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni. In one of her photos, her daughter Sitara and Pushpa director Sukumar's daughter Sukriti were seen posing with music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Mahesh Babu didn't attend the celebrations.

Three Legacies of TFI in Single Frame!! pic.twitter.com/ypsOCtw2Cx — Ujjwal Reddy (@HumanTsunaME) February 24, 2025

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in the 2024 action drama Devara Part 1. Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made their Telugu debut in the Koratala Siva directorial. The first installment of the two-part franchise was a commercial success as it grossed Rs 420 crore worldwide against its budget of Rs 300 crore.

Ram Charan's last release was the political action thriller Game Changer released earlier this year in January. Directed by S Shankar in his Telugu debut, the film bombed at the box office. Made in around Rs 350 crore, Game Changer earned just Rs 130 crore net in India and grossed Rs 185 crore at the global box office.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the romantic action thriller Thandel. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial starred Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. The film has been a massive hit as it has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide against its budget of Rs 60 crore, and is still running in theatres.