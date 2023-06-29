Jr NTR, Ram Charan, MM Keeravani invited by Oscars’ Academy to join as members following RRR's global success

Among the 398 names invited by Oscars' Academy this year are six members of team RRR

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAAS), the body that gives out the prestigious Oscar Awards, has invited 398 new artistes to join as members and among these are Indian stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, apart from other crew members of RRR. The two Telugu stars became global sensations last year after the success of their film RRR, which ended up winning the first ever Oscar by an Indian feature film in March.

The 398 new invitees include names like Taylor Swift, Keke Palmer, and the Daniels – director-duo of the runaway sensation Everything, Everywhere All At Once. In fact, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are not the only members of RRR to be extended an invitation to join the Academy. Invitations have also been sent to composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose, who won the Oscar for Best Original Song (for Naatu Naatu). The film’s art director Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar have also been invited.

Being a member of the Academy will allow these artistes to have voting rights at subsequent Academy Awards, colloquially called the Oscars, one of the mostb prestigious film awards in the world. The Academy currently has over 10,000 members. If all those invited this year accept the invitation, the number will go up to 10,817, of which 9375 will be eligible to vote.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, was a runaway hit in India, where it broke several box office records. The Telugu period action drama amassed Rs 1250 crore worldwide in its run, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. It got a new lease of life when it was released on Netflix, following which it gained a cult status in the US, leading to several award nominations and wins, including the Golden Globes and the Oscar.