Jr NTR, Ram Charan begin dubbing for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' from home: Report

Superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan are currently in quarantine like the rest of the country but are also making the best use of the lockdown as they have begun dubbing for their next, first film together, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR.

RRR, which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram will be SS Rajamouli's first big release after the superhit Baahubali series. According to reports, a trusted source has said that both Jr NTR and Ram Charan have converted mini theatres in their home into dubbing studios and have been dubbing under the supervision of director Rajamouli and lyric writer Madhan Karky.

According to a recent Cinema Express report, producer DVV Danayya has revealed that only 25 percent of shoot for the film is still pending. The remaining portion of the film will be shot once the lockdown is over and things return to normalcy.

For the uninformed, NTR and Ram Charan play the role of brothers in the modern-day portion of the film and in the role of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode. At the film's launch last year, Rajamouli had said, "This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded."

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani in key roles. While Alia will be paired with Ram Charan, Olivia Morris will be paired with NTR.