Ram Charan, Jr NTR, MM Keeravani express gratitude after RRR's song Naatu Naatu gets nominated for Oscars 2023

Rejoice all RRR fans! History has been created as SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has made it to official Oscars nominations. The film’s song Naatu Naatu has officially entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category.

After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards. MM Keeravani took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations to my team! Big hugs to all.”

Congratulations to my team !! Big hugs to all pic.twitter.com/S8g6v1Ubyv — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Jr NTR took to Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations #MMKeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat...This song will forever hold a special place in my heart. @ssrajamouli @alwaysramcharan.”

While Ram Charan tweeted, "What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see “Naatu Naatu” nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India. Well deserved @MMKeeravaani

Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR All love."

What brilliant news!

Truly an honour to see “Naatu Naatu” nominated for the Oscars.

Another very proud moment for us & India.

Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR

All love — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 24, 2023

The official page of RRR tweeted, "WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie."

Earlier, Naatu Naatu bagged the Golden Globes for the category Best original Song. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category. The film also bagged the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Award. If RRR wins the Oscars, it will be the most memorable, remarkable, golden moment for the Indian film industry.

Talking about India’s performance at the Academy Awards so far, the first Oscars which was one by an Indian artist, was for costume designing. Bhanu Athaiya bagged the Oscars in 1983 for designing the costumes in the 1982 historical film Gandhi.

In 2009, a British film set in India Slumdog Millionaire bagged 4 Oscars. Music Maestro AR Rahman who gave the music to this film won the Oscars for Best Original Song and Best Original Score.

Gulzar won the prestigious award for Best Lyrics for the same film and Resul Pookutty got the Oscars in the Best Sound Mixing category. Coming back to RRR, the film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.

The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze. (With inputs from ANI)