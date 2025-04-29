Initially slated to release on January 9 next year, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's epic action saga will now hit theatres on June 25, 2026. The much-awaited film is tentativley titled NTRNeel and is expected to be officially titled Dragon.

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's much awaited film, tentatively titled NTRNeel, has been postponed. The epic action saga, that promises an explosive blend of action and drama, was slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, when it was announced. But, the makers on Tuesday, shared the new release date of NTRNeel as June 25, 2026.

Taking to their social media handles, the production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts shared the new release date poster and wrote, "A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience. 25 JUNE 2026. You’ll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel." They also added that a special glimpse will be released on Jr NTR's birthday on May 20 next month.

The Telugu star has a global fan following after the release of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, that also featured Ram Charan and won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel has directed the much-loved two-part action films KGF with Yash and Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

Hence, the union of the superstar actor and the commercially acclaimed director is highy awaited. NTRNeel, which is expected to be officially titled Dragon, is being bankrolled by Hari Krishna Kosaraju, Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili under their banner NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers.

The Devara actor has been following a new strict diet plan for his film with Neel and his stunning weight transformation has stunned fans. When netizens thought that the actor could be taking Ozempic for his weight loss, a source close to the actor rubbished these claims and told Hindustan Times, "NTR is healthy and not on Ozempic if that is what is being asked. He is fine and has been following a new diet. He has been working on his next film with Prashanth Neel, and for his look in it, he has adapted a new fitness regime since February. The transformation is a result of that."

Before NTRNeel, Jr NTR will be making his Bollywood debut with War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth film in the YRR Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will release in cinemas on August 14, 2025, in the Independence Day weekend.

