Jr NTR-Janhvi Kaoor's NTR 30 brings on board Justice League and Aquaman VFX supervisor Brad Minnich

Brad Minnich in conversation with NTR 30 director Koratala Silva

Jr NTR’s upcoming mega project, tentatively titled NTR 30, has managed a coup de etat in terms of its crew. Days after announcing that veteran Hollywood action producer Kenny Bates is on board, the film has now managed the services of veteran VFX supervisor Brad Minnich, who is known for his work on some of the biggest blockbusters in Hollywood.

The makers of NTR 30 announced on Tuesday that Brad Minnich has joined the film’s team and begun work. A picture of the veteran VFX supervisor in coversation with director Koratala Siva was also released. Minnich is a renowned VFX supervisor who is known for his expertise in cataclysmic climate changes and super-powered emerald energies.

He has been known for his work in blockbusters like Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), The Good Lord Bird (2020), Aquaman (2018), and Batman v Superman (2016), as well as the Star Wars spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which was released last year. NTR 30 will be his first Indian film.

NTR 30 is a highly anticipated film produced by Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of NTR Arts. The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. Starring NTR Jr, directed by Koratala Siva, with music by Anirudh, the film is set to release on 5th April 2024 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is billed as Jr NTR’s first solo pan-India film.

Jr NTR has been a popular name in the Telugu industry for over a decade but last year, post the release of RRR, he gained national and international recognition. The SS Rajamouli film, which also starred Ram Charan, ended up as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever and also won Oscars, Golden Globes and several other international awards.