Jr NTR in MCU? RRR star meets top Marvel Studios executive in US after expressing desire to feature in Marvel film

Jr NTR at the Golden Globes

Days ago, at the Golden Globes red carpet, Jr NTR had expressed his desire to do a Marvel film. The RRR-fame actor had spoken about wanting to play a superhero in a brief interview ahead of the prestigious awards. It has now been reported that he go on to meet a top Marvel Studios executive at the after-party later that day.

RRR was nominated for two awards at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and became the first Indian film to win one as Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song. NTR, along with co-star Ram Charan, director SS Rajamouli, and composer MM Keeravani, attended the ceremony. On the red carpet, the actor spoke to Variety’s Marc Malkin about his dream to do a Marvel film.

On Tuesday, in his column for the publication, Malkin revealed that he actually introduced NTR to a senior Marvel Studios executive later that day in hope to spark some conversation. “I introduced NTR Jr. to top Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso at Billboard’s official Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 10. The two chatted for only a moment, but let’s hope this is the start of something big,” he wrote.

Last week, on the red carpet, when asked if he’d want to do a Marvel film, NTR had said, "I would love to do it. I'm waiting for it to happen." He also spoke about his Marvel superhero – Iron Man. “He's so relatable. He is someone like us. He does not have superpowers. He doesn't come from a different planet. He's not someone who has been put through a science experiment and become the Hulk,” the actor added.

NTR has gained some prominence in the US after the success of RRR in the West. The film became a cult hit in the West after its digital release on Netflix and has won awards too, including a Golden Globe. It is also expected to bag a couple of Oscar nominations as well.