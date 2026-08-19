Jr NTR pens heartbreaking note after pet dog Bagheera's death: 'You were deeply loved, and you always will be'

J NTR also attached a poignant picture of the spot where his beloved pet dog Bagheera was laid to rest, mourning the loss of his furry companion.

Jr NTR is mourning the passing of his pet dog, Bagheera, expressing deep love and the attachment that he shared with his furry friend. The RRR actor penned an emotional note on Instagram, which read, "Bagheera, You came into my world as a companion and quietly became family -- filling days with love, loyalty, mischief and a kind of comfort only you could give. Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large, but so does the love you leave behind."

Thanking his Bagheera for a "beautiful" four-year-long journey, the actor added, "Thank you for choosing me, for walking beside me, and for making these four years infinitely more beautiful. Run free, my little one. You were deeply loved, and you always will be." Along with the note, Jr NTR also shared a string of pictures with his beloved dog, capturing heartwarming moments between them.

The Devara actor also attached a poignant picture of the spot where his beloved pet dog was laid to rest, mourning the loss of his furry companion. The post quickly grabbed the internet's attention, with many sending their condolences. Anil Kapoor and Shruti Haasan also reacted in the comments.

Jr NTR, who recently underwent surgery, is currently recovering as he comes to terms with the loss of his pet dog. Last week, he was successfully discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, following an arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The hospital said Jr NTR is doing well and will continue his recovery through a structured rehabilitation programme. "He is doing well and will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision for a full recovery," the statement said.

A health bulletin previously issued by KIMS Hospitals said Jr NTR had sustained a shoulder injury and, after consultation and follow-up care with medical specialists, was advised to undergo arthroscopic surgery for a quicker and more complete recovery. The hospital had earlier said doctors anticipated a full recovery, with Jr NTR expected to return to his normal self within a two-to-three-month timeframe. His team had also said on July 27 that he was in stable condition and that there was no cause for panic.

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